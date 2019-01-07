An Aragon woman was jailed in Adairsville after being found with drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop, according to a release from police officials.
The Adairsville Police reported in a press release that on Jan. 4, one of their officers watched an “odd vehicle passing through Adairsville,” and at the intersection of Highway 140 and Highway 41, saw a gray Ford Taurus being driven by 39-year-old Alissa Garrett of Aragon.
She was pulled over because the car was using a trailer tag to drive around on. During a frisk search of both her person and a search of the car turned up a “large bag of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe,” the release stated.
Garrett was taken into custody without further incident and remained at the Bartow County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
She was charged with operating a vehicle with proper registration, concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Garrett is being held on a $8,975 bond.