The Aragon Council has officially decided on the city's 2019 property tax levy, and citizens are looking at a new rate of 8.884 mills – down from both the current rate of 11.155 mills and from the 11.440 mills the group was considering raising the rate to.
Mayor Garry Baldwin had previously suggested a millage rate increase to help fund future paving needs and other projects, but the council members felt they could push through any financial burdens without raising property taxes.
“We've got a lot of elderly people here,” Council Member Judd Fee said during the September 19 meeting. “With the new administration coming on at the first of the year, I feel there's other ways we can come up with the finances we need.”
A tax rate of one mill represents a property tax liability of one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value. Under the new value, a house valued at $1,000 would incur roughly $8.88 in property taxes from the city; a house valued at $100,000 would incur roughly $888 in property taxes from the city.
The new rate won't take affect until next year's property taxes, so Aragon locals will have to budget at the current rate for a while longer. However, when the 8.884 value is implemented, Aragon will become the entity with the second lowest millage rate in Polk.
Cedartown voted to keep their rate at 11.2 mills, the county recently approved theirs at 11.191 mills, the school board's rate was set at 15.664 mills, and Rockmart's was recently approved at 8.832 mills.
It should be noted that, while a higher millage rate is equivalent to a higher property tax rate, the rates can have vastly different implications depending on the size of the tax digest in the area they've been set.
Polk County voted to decrease their millage rate from 11.475 to 11.191 mills, but thanks to the growth of the county tax digest – the value and amount of properties liable to be taxed in their area – Polk is set to bring in about the same amount of revenue from property taxes as last year.
“Because the digest increased by some $60,000,000, the 11.191 is actually approximately $250,000 more revenue than we generated from last year's digest,” Polk County Manager Matt Denton explained during a special-called meeting earlier in August. “But it's also $250,000 less than what we would have generated at 11.475, also.”
Aragon will soon exist as the municipality with the lowest population and the second lowest millage rate, but if the area sees large growth in the coming years, the city could potentially raise the money it needs without increasing the financial burden of individual citizens.
It's also possible that the population of Aragon could increase by itself while the average property value stagnated or even decreased, and the city would naturally need to fund more resources alongside their higher citizen count.
The rate is set in stone for now, but those with thoughts or input about the new millage rate should consider attending the group's next meeting at Aragon City Hall on October 17 beginning at 7 p.m. The council meets earlier at 6 p.m. for a work session.