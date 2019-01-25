The Aragon City Council will be gathering in a special called session on Tuesday, January 29 to discuss plans for how to solve financial issues in the months to come.
Notice was posted by the city for the 7 p.m. meeting at city hall this afternoon, with an agenda centered completely around Aragon's financial health. Items for discussion and potential vote include the finances, a discussion with the city's financial consultant Rick Hartley, a potential discussion of asset sales, the creation of a promised emergency fund and limitations on how it can be used, and additionally of the city's use of Waste Industries to undertake trash collection services.
They also plan to have a discussion of the city's vacation policy, and time is also set aside for comments from the council and mayor.
Check back for updates on Aragon's financial situation this coming week online.