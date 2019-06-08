Local youth have come to enjoy a summertime tradition in the Aragon mill village, so much that they are willing to lend a helping hand to keep it going.
Council member Debbie Pittman said when the first day came for her to bring meals to the city's Pool House that has undergone renovations in recent months, she was greeted by children waiting to help her unload the car and bring the food inside.
"It was just one of the sweetest things I've ever seen," she said.
They started last week's three days of meals with tacos, and enjoyed nachos as Pittman wrapped up the opening week of service for local youth who she seeks to help bridge the gap during the summer when they might not have food at home during the day. More than a dozen are coming in daily to enjoy the home-cooked meals.
She also doesn't mind serving parents who bring their children as well, or a few city workers here and there who stop by for a quick bite to eat. Pittman said she makes plenty for all who come to eat.
Pittman said this year however even with donations she's received to help make meals, she's had to cut back the meals to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. They're being served at the pool house in a move that also gives Pittman additional resources, like restrooms and running water. '
Though low income summer feeding programs are available at Rockmart and Cedartown area schools for students who rely typically rely on the school cafeteria for their main meals of the day, Aragon is geographically unsuitable to getting youth to those schools they usually go to by bus.
Kids get a different lunch option each day, ranging from meals like spaghetti and sauce to a sloppy joe and much more. Pittman even provides desserts before sending kids back off to play outside.
Meals are completely free.
Those interested in helping Pittman with her efforts to feed local youth can contact her through the City of Aragon's main office at 770-684-6563.
She also plans to continue efforts to bring people within the city limits together for special events. To close out summer, she's planning for a repeat of the movie night held in 2018. Additional details will follow about dates and times, Pittman said.