Sgt. Michael Evans showed himself to be a true hero in recent days af-ter his efforts to help a injured child in Aragon in recent days.
He was on duty with the Aragon Police Department when a call of needed help came in from 911 operators after a young child was injured in a lawnmower accident.
In a commendation read off by Mayor Garry Baldwin during the Au-gust city council meeting, the story unfolded of how a child went down a slide feet first and ended up landing in the blades of a lawnmower in the family yard.
Evans was a first responder on the scene, and did his part to help calm both child and family before they took a ride to the hospital, and before leaving recover one of several missing toes. He later found several more, and with a trip to the area hospital was able to help make sure that they were available for surgeons to reattach.
“Sgt. Evans was calm, and worked very hard to keep the family calm until the ambulance could arrive,” Baldwin read.
Those efforts helped save 3 ½ toes, Baldwin said.
Evans said afterward that his only goal was to ensure the child who he helped wasn’t suffering unduly.
“You’re trying to do what you can to comfort the child,” Evans said. “I also thought about what I could do to find the toes since they are able to sew them back on, and how it was necessary for that child to have a more enjoyable and productive life with all their toes.”
He said he thought about the struggle the child would have since they just learned to walk as well.
“You’re just trying to do what you can for them,” he said.
He ended up going back to check up on the child afterward, according to Baldwin. He said Evans is an “outstanding officer and a credit to the Aragon Police Department.”
Interim Chief Allison Taulbee added her thanks to Evans for being an “awesome asset to the department in the past weeks. He’s really stepped up to the plate.”