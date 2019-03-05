A new contender hailing from Polk County is back on NBC's "The Voice" for Season 16, and he joins Team Blake just like a local native did last year.
This time, the term to share is #TeamDalton in celebration of Aragon's Dalton Dover, who was selected to lend his vocal talents during the Tuesday airing of the show.
The 20-year-old Dover sang "Don't Close Your Eyes" by Keith Whitley to make it onto Team Blake.
Polk County residents might recognize Dover from the annual Aragon BBQ, where he has taken the stage in the past.
Dover comes to "The Voice" just four years after he dropped out of high school locally to help support his pregnant girlfriend and their first child. After getting married, Dover befriended his brother-in-law Brandon, and the two bonded over a mutual love for country music and dreams of one day making it to Nashville and bigger stages.
His brother-in-law was killed in a wreck two years later, and he ventured to make it onto "The Voice" to fulfill a promise Dover made to Brandon to follow their shared dream.
Currently, Dover works in a poultry factory, but remains active in the community seeking to share his talents far and wide.
Check out Dover's performance here.
His selection on Team Blake marks the second year in a row a Polk County native has made it onto the show, and he's the third local singer in the past year to be featured on national television. WILKES (Jason Wilkes, of Cedartown) in 2018 joined Team Blake in Season 15 of "The Voice," and Isaac Streetman of Rockmart made his name known to the wide world on ABC's revival of "American Idol" last year.