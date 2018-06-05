The City of Aragon will need a new Code Enforcement Officer and Building Inspector following the latest resignation from the city.
Last week, Josh Ozment decided he was going to part ways amicably with the City of Aragon and give up his job in the position. He said in an interview that he was asked to resign from the job.
“I guess they didn’t need me anymore,” Ozment said.
He added that since he took on the role at first in a part time position that his goal was to get the city looking cleaner, a job that wasn’t always easy. He’d also undertaken a program to trap stray cats and dogs within the village area of the city after an increase in the feral pet population had grown.
“Now they are where they can maintain the area better since everything else is done,” Ozment said. “I knew in the beginning it was temporary. I just didn’t know how long.”
Mayor Garry Baldwin said he couldn’t provide any other comment except to confirm the resignation, since it was a personnel matter within the city.
“He resigned,” Baldwin said. “He didn’t give any particular reason.”
He did say however that there’s no immediate plan to fill the position.
“We’re thinking about some re-organization at the moment, so we’re not quite ready to fill it yet,” Baldwin said.
Ozment began his employment with the city in a part time post, and was later made full time in a role that also expanded his duties to include maintenance and repairs.
He said he’s working on some new opportunities, but wasn’t sure yet what he wanted to do next.
“I’m going to take some time to find something I want to do next,” he said.
He’ll still be working in the family store, Ozment Trading Company in Rockmart.