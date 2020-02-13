The Georgia State Patrol was called into investigate an incident in Aragon earlier this afternoon that saw a vehicle strike a pedestrian, according to reports from the city's police.
In a press release from the department this evening, they report that a resident whose name is not being released at this time was struck by a vehicle at 3:21 p.m.
Police were patrolling in the area and saw the incident happened and the man struck, and rushed into action to help. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment.
No additional details about the injured man are being released until his family can be notified of his condition, the release stated.
GSP was called in due to the seriousness of the injuries involved and the investigation into the incident is still underway. Police stated they immediately called 911 to get fire and EMS to the scene quickly.