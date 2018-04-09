Drivers coming up and down Highway 101 between Rome and Rockmart will have noticed a new digital sign in front of city hall in Aragon in the past weeks.
The sign, installed for just over $8,500 and paid for with Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax money from the ad-ministrative portion of the fund for the city, has been up for the past several weeks.
It is one of the latest improvements at city hall, but one that Public Works Superintendent Daniel Johnson already says he wants to improve.
He is seeking to raise the sign slightly from its current posi-tion upward so that drivers in both the north and southbound lanes on Highway 101 can more clearly see the signage.
Along with the Aragon Mill flag pole out front along with the memorial area for former mayors Brenda Gazaway and Curtis Burrus, the front of city hall has seen several improvements in the past years.