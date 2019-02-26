A third drug bust in Aragon in recent days turned up not just guns and illegal substances, but explosives as well and ended with an arrest of a lone individual and several others were released at the scene.
The Aragon Police Department reported on Facebook on Feb. 23 that they received a tip about drugs being sold at a Oakridge Drive residence and upon obtaining a search warrant, conducted a raid.
Police found four people within the house along with unreported amounts of suspected marijuana, methamphetamines, a rifle and shotgun, along with paraphernalia used in the drug trade.
Floyd County's bomb squad was called in as well to help after police also found what appeared to be a pipe bomb along with three PVC pipes of what they believed might contain an explosive called Tannerite.
The explosive Tannerite is usually used to make targets for firearms practice.
Police arrested a lone female at the Oakridge Drive address, and released two men and another woman without any charges at the time on Friday evening, Feb. 22, according to their Facebook post. They had not yet released the suspect's name.