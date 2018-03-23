The city’s police force is looking at a new ally in the form of a police dog. The K-9 will be used when needed in various apprehensions and seizures, but only officers who are trained in handling and have bonded with the animal will be allowed to conduct it. A Mal and Shepherd mix, the council plans to use the dog as both an asset and an employee.
“I checked with the insurance today (Thursday, March 15),” city clerk Christie Langston said. “Having the dog will not make out insurance go up anything, and we can take out workman’s comp on that dog. They’re treating it like an employee, not a dog.”
The group hopes the dog will pay for itself through increased seizure money and a more efficient police force.
The council also undertook to follow-up to the Animal Control Ordinance was the suggested outlawing of tampering with animal traps. Currently under the reading phase, the item suggests the Aragon Code Enforcement will maintain an inventory of variously sized animal traps to remove stray animals, capture nuisance animals, capture animals suffering from rabies, and general animals running at large.
The amendment suggests both the traps and the trapped animals should be protected.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to tamper with, destroy, or to move any traps the code enforcement has put out in various locations. It shall also be unlawful to release, harm, or taunt any animal being held in any trap set by code enforcement,” the new amendment reads.
Potential ordinance violations will be $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the first offense.
The move comes as Code Enforcement Officer Josh Ozment works to collect strays and feral cats within the city limits to help control the overall population of felines who have no owners that has been growing during the past years.
He added the goal was for him to be able to identify which cats are strays or feral, and which aren’t to ensure that owners don’t lose beloved pets. Those who have cats that live mainly outdoors need to ensure they have a collar and tag to keep from having the cat carried off to Polk County Animal Control’s facility in Cedartown, where if not claimed they can be adopted or rescued out of the facility.
Amendments are yet to be passed, and those wishing to have a say in the future of the ordinances can voice their opinion at the Aragon city council meetings on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at city hall.