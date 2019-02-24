February proved to be a busy month thus far for the Aragon Police Department, who noted arrests in the past days on drug charges and much more.
Aragon City Council member Judd Fee praised officers at the close of the February council session for their dedication to the job after recently hired Sgt. Christian Cruz came to the council’s work session to report a pair of incidents.
The department provided a press release on two separate incidents, starting with a traffic stop on Feb. 8 that ended with a pair of arrests, and the seizure of methamphetamines packaged for sale, heroin, marijuana seeds, a grinder and digital scale along with a handgun.
According to the release, police came into contact with the pair of suspects while out on patrol in the 90 block of Rayburn Drive around 8:30 p.m., and when stopping to talk to the suspects smelled marijuana, and called for further help from local K-9 officers and obtained a search war-rant to go through the vehicle.
Many days later on Feb. 18 in a second incident, Cruz reported to the council and in the release that an evening arrest during a traffic stop, police were able to recover 9.2 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.
The release stated that suspects in the car were moving around in a way that made officers suspicious. Consent from the suspects was given to search, and during that search one fled on foot while attempting to hide a bag of what police believe was methamphetamines.
Police later were able to catch the person who fled on foot, and the bag of meth along with a handgun.
Cruz said more information wasn’t available at this time since an active investigation is underway into the pair of incidents. They promised additional updates on the arrests and further investigation once their work is completed.