Production crews took over the council meeting and Aragon Municipal courtroom last week in a quick use of the Brenda Gazaway Municipal Complex to shoot scenes for a rap music video last week.
Local officials watched as the scene played out and provided a mock court trial for a rapper who had been caught by the law. The production chose Aragon quickly for their courtroom setting according to DAPC President Missy Kendrick, who helped organize the latest film project in Polk County.
Officials reported it was the first time the city had been used as the setting for any video production in recent memory.