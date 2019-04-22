The Aragon Police Department wishes to invite local residents to an evening of information and transparency with their first inaugural Town Hall Meeting.
The meeting set to be held on May 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Aragon City Hall will give citizens the opportunity to talk to officers and hear about recent efforts by the department to reduce criminal activity within the city.
Chief Paul Mazzuca and a few of his officers will be present to take questions and share details about what all the department provides, information about online resources, crime and safety data, and much more.
“This is a perfect opportunity to come together with the Aragon Police Department and ask questions to bridge the relationship,” Officer Christian Cruz said. “We’re going to talk about community policing, proactive policing, different programs we’re apart of, and more.”
The group is looking to offer transparency in their operations, so as long as no confidential information is requested, there will be no question off limits.
“No limits at all,” Cruz said. “We encourage the public to come out, ask questions, and clear the air. We hope to build a better partnership. Don’t be on the fence. We encourage you to come out because we can’t solve problems we don’t know about.”
Those who can’t attend the May 9 meeting can still look forward to future Town Hall Meetings.
Cruz said that they were trying to host the meetings either annually or bi-monthly. Some refreshments may also be prepared for those interested.
The meeting comes on the heels of several recent drug arrests by the department and new personnel joining the force in the past months. Details about the forthcoming meeting were shared during the April city council meeting held last Thursday.
Check back in May for more updates on the meeting and what the department shared. Find out more by calling City Hall at 770-684-6563.