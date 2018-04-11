The Aragon Police Department needs help getting items needed to make sure their latest four-legged recruit has everything it needs to be an effective member of the force.
Aragon recently added a new K-9 officer Nero to the department, and hoping to get community support with providing for some equipment officers need to make sure the pup is safe when on patrol.
So the department is holding a raffle in hopes of raising funds to help out with Nero's needs.
Tickets are on sale now at Aragon City Hall for $50 or 5 for $20 for the chance to win a Bayou Classic BC65W that will be given away during the upcoming Aragon BBQ. The white, 65-liter cooler has a value of at least $250.
All the money will go toward the needs for the new pooch who is on patrol, such as a new cage for the back of police vehicles and other items needed for effective operations with Nero.
Those interested in purchasing can contact Aragon City Hall at 770-684-6563 or can go directly to city hall to buy.