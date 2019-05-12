The Aragon Police Department offered information and transparency during their recent town hall meeting, and while fewer locals appeared than expected, the officers did get to meet and talk with a couple of citizens who made it out despite the poor weather.
As described by Office Christian Cruz, the event was meant to help bridge the gap between the officers and citizens with a question and answer segment and a general meet and greet. Evidence seized from traffic stops, such as drugs and weapons, were also on display during the May 9 event.
“This is all stuff that’s been recovered from traffic stops and search warrants on homes,” Cruz said. “This table is mainly marijuana type items and over here we have cases that held methamphetamine. A lot of the harder drugs are all being tested in the crime lab, so we don’t have those for display.”
Mayor Garry Baldwin, council member Judd Fee, and all of the city’s officers were present, but with only a few questions asked, the event served as a chance to touch base with the officers and the city council. Those who missed the town hall can still look forward to future meetings, of which Cruz mentioned would likely be held sometime in the summer.
“This is a perfect opportunity to come together with the Aragon Police Department and ask questions to bridge the relationship,” Cruz said when announcing the event. “We’re going to talk about community policing, proactive policing, different programs we’re apart of, and more.”
Those interested in the happenings of the police department can visit https://www.facebook.com/AragonPD/ for more information.