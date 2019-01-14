Sheriff’s deputy gets car ready for K-9 use, Aragon gets same model back
A fair swap approved by the Aragon City Council and Polk County Commission for cars took place this past week at city hall after the Sheriff’s Office and the Aragon Police teamed up for a trade.
The Sheriff’s Office got the city’s 2010 Ford Crown Victoria outfitted for K-9 use for a spare model of the same year without costing taxpayers for the city or county any additional funds.
“It was an even trade,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon said by email last week. “Included in our trade is several items that we’ll be using for our new search and rescue K-9, REMI.”
REMI, handled by Deputy Casey Blackmon, recently completed their training this past fall at the National Police Bloodhound Association in North Carolina.
With the vehicle swap, Blackmon reported that “REMI is ready for work in Polk County.”
Along with the car, the Sheriff’s Office received equipment to ensure REMI has a comfortable ride in the back of the Crown Victoria. That includes a Coolguard Plus System, a special cage to allow for both the dog and a prisoner to ride in the back and keep them separated, and more.
The swap was completed last Wednesday at Aragon City Hall.