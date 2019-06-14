An Aragon man who was arrested in recent months by local police is back in jail facing drug and weapons charges, according to a release.
Aragon Police officials reported that Brandon Williamson, 27 of an Aragon address, was jailed alongside Joshua Owens, 27, and Haley Bishop, 27, both of Rockmart addresses.
Police stated in the release that the latest arrest began when officers were on patrol and spotted "a vehicle with multiple traffic violations leaving a known drug area."
During a traffic stop, Polk County Police's K-9 was called in to help conduct a search, and officers found a "substantial amount of methamphetamine, heroin, scales commonly used to weigh narcotics, three pistols, a 20 gauge shotgun and homemade methamphetamine pipes and methamphetamine pipes" along with "a large amount of drug related objects."
Williamson was later released on a $16,000 bond after being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, a felony weapons possession charge, and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug related objects, and traffic charges for tag lights and failure to change address on a license.
At press time, Owens remained in jail on a $15,000 bond for felony possession of methamphetamine, a felony weapons possession charge, and a misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Bishop was released on a $20,000 bond for felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, along with a felony weapons charge and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug related objects.
Previously, Aragon Police reported in a press release that Williamson was part of a Rayburn Drive incident in February that saw him jailed on drug charges.