- The city names the new library for Reba and Buddy Tanner, the volunteers who helped set up the area.
Aragon residents — and those of Polk County generally as well — now have another place to find literature of all kinds without having to pay a fee.
Officials joined together with residents and volunteers Reba and Buddy Tanner to cut the ribbon and welcome inside all those interested in reading during another celebration for Georgia Cities Week, and one that will benefit people for years to come.
The Tanners were additional beneficiaries during the event as Mayor Garry Baldwin and City Clerk Christie Langston unveiled a special honor for the pair. The city decided to name it after the couple and put up a plaque marking the entrance within city hall, revealed during a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 27.
“It was a total surprise, I didn’t know they were going to name it after us,” said Reba Tanner. “All we did was volunteer to help with the books.”
Tanner’s previous experience keeping up the shelves came in her past work as a paralegal and being responsible for law libraries within attorney’s offices.
The couple heard about the idea from Baldwin and decided to lend their help with the project, and have done much of the work to setup the room within city hall that will be open during business hours. Already a number of donated books fill up the shelves, and Tanner said she and her husband have plans to add more.
“This is something that we need here in Aragon, it is going to mean a lot to the children and maybe the older people who can’t get to Rockmart or Rome all the time,” she said.
Along with being able to check out books for free — anyone wanting access will still have to get a library card, which are also given out at no cost — the new library room also provides free Wifi access for those needing internet access as well as several computers.
Baldwin said it is the first step of many that with the help of volunteers the city is taking to improve what they can offer to residents.
“This is a service that people deserve,” he said. “It is something local, and something handy and that they’ll really enjoy.”
Tanner said more donations are being accepted and will be processed as time goes on, but what she’s seeking now from those willing to turn over used or new reads is chapter books for children.
Anyone interested in getting a library card, making a donation or helping out with the new room at city hall can call 770-684-6563 to learn more.