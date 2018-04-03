This week the City of Aragon will hold a grand opening for both a new room and service for local residents to utilize at city hall.
Aragon is getting its own little library that residents will be able to use during city hall business hours. The room within city hall is free to use for all, and will include selections for both adults and children. Aragon Mayor Garry Baldwin added that a technology room has also been setup with several computes with free internet access as well, and that the city will also be providing Wifi to library users who want to bring their own electronics.
“People can bring their laptops and tablets to use in our new library as well,” Baldwin said. “We’ve setup a space for people to use as well.”
The new library created by the city is independent of the Sara Hightower Regional Library system, with their own checkout and library card system. They’ll also have their own story times for local youth as well.
It is the first time Aragon has ever provided local library access, Baldwin said.
A grand opening is coming up for the library room on Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. and the community is invited to take part.
Library cards can be picked up from the city for all to use without paying a fee. Donations of both funds and book donations for the library. Those interested in getting a library card or making a donation can call city hall at 770-684-6563.