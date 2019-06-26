An Aragon man was found dead in his home in the mill village Wednesday night after a fire destroyed his home, according to local officials.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that Bobby Brinkley, 83, of 11 E. 3rd St., Aragon, was pronounced dead on the scene by Chief Deputy Corner Marty Robinson shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters from the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department and the Rockmart Fire Department arrived on the scene to find the house fully involved in flames and smoke after calls came in reporting the fire to 911 around midnight. Assistance was also provided by local police officers, as well as Redmond EMS.
Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey reported that neighbors heard an explosion come from the home not long after the fire started, which he explained were caused by oxygen tanks being used by Brinkley, who was suffering from cancer.
The intensity of the flames were such that firefighters were unable to make entry into the home and attempt to rescue Brinkley. They found his body when they were able to contain the fire and enter the remains of the house.
Brazier said his body was transported to the Polk County morgue until transport to the GBI Crime Lab for a full autopsy was arranged.
The State Fire Marshal's office have already sent an investigator to look over the scene, Lacey said. They did not list any specific cause to the fire yet, but Lacey said he believed it might have been caused by an accidental ignition.