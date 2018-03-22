The city of Aragon is one step closer to updating their Animal Control Ordinance to outlaw tethering, but the group decided on an additional last-minute change that would permit the use of runners and other cables that allow animals to move somewhat freely while still being tied.
Aragon’s tethering ordinance, should it be passed, will bar citizens from chaining, tying, or otherwise fastening animals to dog houses, trees, fences, or stationary objects unless attended to. Temporary tethering can last no longer than 48 hours.
“Does this mean my neighbors, who have been bringing their dogs out for years, and put it out on the front porch on a runner long enough to let that animal run and use the potty and stuff- because they’re elderly- does that mean they’ve gotta stop?” council member Amy Causey asked.
During past discussions on the issue, Council member Judd Fee objected to amendment’s language, citing that it didn’t allow for those animals who might be tethered to a lead to remain on what might be their only means of keeping their dogs on their property.
Specifically, he wanted the language to go into more detail about what would and wouldn’t be allowed. He’d voted against the first reading of the amendment.
The way that it is currently setup is that a pet can be tethered temporarily outside for no more than 48 hours — well over what is allowed in the City of Cedartown’s tethering ordinance — and that Animal Control or the city’s Code Enforcement officer can fine those who violate the new rule. It provides no fee schedule of fines for those who violate the tethering rules, but does for another part of the amendment, which prohibits residents from tampering with live animal traps. The council was quick to adopt the amendment but took extra care with the wording and restraints of the update.
Tethering animals will be allowed, but owners must place a swivel on both ends of the runner to ensure the animal can’t tie itself up or inhibit its own movement, and the animal’s collar must also have a swivel.
Of course, animals on runners must still have access to water and shelter.
While the tethering amendment saw its second reading, the newest change must still be reviewed at additional readings and a public hearing before it can be enacted into law.
Previously, Aragon had looked into a tethering ordinance before, but it was opposed at the time by council member Hunter Spinks, who ended his time on the council at the end of December.
Spinks had previously objected to amending the animal control ordinance on tethering due to his concerns that residents without fences who own dogs wouldn’t have a place to keep them, and they would then be sent outside to wander instead. Council member Judd Fee had also objected to the amendment’s language on similar grounds.