As the holidays approach and the weather turns colder, there’s nothing like the comfort of getting warm under a blanket with a cop of hot cocoa and reading a good book.
One local library is hoping that love of reading will spur some donors to help them with a particular need: new shelving.
Reba Tanner, who runs the library room at the Brenda Gazaway Municipal Complex, said that though she’s asked for help before from the city for some additional shelving to expand the available collection to patrons she hasn’t gotten any help yet.
So she’s asking the community to give back one more time in order to help increase the shelving space the Aragon Library has available for the many titles they still have in boxes.
“We have plenty of books, the community was so generous in that regard,” she said.
What’s needed she said is space up off the floor or out of the boxes holding thousands of books she and her husband Buddy have been going through after donations came in earlier in the year after the library’s opening.
Those interested in helping the Tanner’s get more books out to the public need only to contact them at city hall when the library is open, during hours when the complex is open to the public. Those are weekdays except for Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed for lunch.
More information about getting a library card, or utilizing the library’s resources can be had by calling 77-684-6563 or visiting city hall.
Computers and free wifi are available for use at the library as well.