The City of Aragon never fails to put Tom Pittman Field to good use.
Residents gathered together over the weekend the first-ever Fall Festival, locals got the chance to celebrate all things October in traditional Aragon fashion.
While the city has held events like the Pumpkin Fest in years past, the Fall Festival saw even more activities and games for citizens to take part in. Attendees were kept busy with hayrides, live music, inflatable rides, hatchet-throwing, face painting, rock climbing, mechanical bull rides, bungee trampolines, basketball games, and much more.
Admission was free, and while some items did cost money, the outdoor showing of “Casper” gave everyone a chance to come together and enjoy themselves at no cost.
Even members of Aragon City Council could be seen joining in the fun, and since the festivities were scheduled for 10 a.m. through 9 p.m., locals were free to stop by at almost any point during the day.
Different events were scheduled over the course of the Oct. 12 festival, but regardless of when citizens showed up, they were treated to live performances from some of the county's most talented musicians.
Dalton Dover, Aspen Ruff, and Becca Sides all took turns on the stage playing both covers of famous rock and country tunes and some of their own original songs.
Events like these also give local vendors a chance to set up shop and sell goods, so while the kids were taking turns bouncing on the inflatables, the parents could be seen shopping from the likes of Jessica Glover Crafts, Silvia's Crafts, AU Natural Skincare, Vintage by Nikki, and many others. Much of the food served at Fall Festival also came from Aragon businesses, and locals could be seen dining on lunch from the likes of Barn Belly Burgers, Angel Fire BBQ, Pappy & Gigi's Kettle Corn, and Taco Man.
While Aragon may be the smallest city in Polk County, their size doesn't stop them from hosting events and having a good time.
Those who enjoyed the event owe thanks to the various sponsors and organizers who helped put on the event such as members from the Aragon City Council, the Aragon Police Department, and many others.