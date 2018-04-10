Aragon will soon be taking part in celebrations along with other cities across the state for the annual Georgia Cities Week event, being held during the final days of April.
The April 23 to April 28 celebration of local communities will include several events in Aragon, from a citywide clean-up set to start at midweek, to the opening of the new library room at city hall.
For now, those who want to participate in the annual photography contest and submit entries that are required to show off Aragon need to get them to city hall no later than the close of business on Monday, April 16. With entries already submitted by local area elementary schools, Aragon will judge both the coloring and photography contests during the April 19 city council meeting.
Aragon has several other events planned for the week, including the kickoff of what they hope will be a regular Senior Bingo night at city hall.
The Thursday, April 26 Senior Bingo Night starting at 6 p.m. at city hall will feature prizes for those who win, and is completely free for participants.
"We're excited to be doing this for our Aragon retirees, so they can come and enjoy a night of fun at city hall," City Clerk Christie Langston said.
The city plans also to expand upon Senior Bingo if enough interest is shown in the first event coming up, with plans to hold weekly nights during the summer months, with a schedule to be announced later in May, if possible.
Aragon will also be officially opening up a room at city hall for the public to use for study and to check out books without cost. The city's new library room will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. as the doors open for the first time.
The city is also hosting a softball tournament, and much more during the week of celebrations.
Local residents wanting to get rid of refuse should also take note during the week.
Along with that, Aragon will also be hosting their annual citywide clean-up days starting on Wednesday, April 25 and continuing through Friday, April 27. City residents will be able to utilize dumpsters behind city hall to get rid of anything that might be rusting or rotting in the yard, or cluttering up the inside or outside of houses.
City officials ask that no tires be brought into dump, along with anything that can't be lifted into the dumpster itself. Additionally, all trash must be bagged if possible. Collections will be held during regular business hours for the city starting at 9 a.m. and closing out at 5 p.m.
Those who wish to offload their junk must live within the city limits and present their ID to participate.
Find out more information about Aragon's celebration of Georgia Cities Week by calling city hall at 770-684-6563 for those who want to take part, or donate to the new library.