Signups for a weekend softball tournament are coming due soon, and local residents who want to play are reminded they have until the end of the week to let the city know.
The tournament, being held in conjunction with Georgia Cities Week celebrations, is a fundraiser for the volunteer-based Summer Feed Program, which helps ensure local youth who need food assistance during the school year get that help at lunch during summer months in Aragon.
Teams are being asked to contribute $125 to play in the tournament, with proceeds along with concessions sales to go toward providing funds for food for the program providing lunches for local youth during the summer months.
Aragon’s upcoming tournament will be held on Saturday, April 28 with the first pitch coming at 9 a.m. and continuing through the day until a champion is crowned.
Council member Debbie Pittman, who also runs the Aragon Summer Feeding Program, said that every dollar raised during the event will go toward making sure local youth are well fed during the upcoming summer months when school lunches aren’t available.
Her program also will provide meals for parents who join their children as well, and is held when school is out of session on weekdays at the Aragon Community Center. She provides a variety of quick meals for local youth and desserts all made in her own kitchen each morning before being taken to the community center.
Pittman added that anyone who would like to donate funds to the program outside of the tournament are welcome to do so by contacting her through city hall.
Those interested in signing up for the tournament and having their team take part can contact city hall for more information at 770-684-6563.