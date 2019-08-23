Aragon never fails to put Tom Pittman Field to good use, and this time around, locals are invited to attend the city's first-ever Fall Festival on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. The field can be found at 105 New Prospect Rd, and admission is completely free.
Citizens can look forward to an outdoor showing of the 'Hocus Pocus' movie, hayrides, music, food trucks, games, face painting, and more. However, since the city is still actively planning the event, some activities could be subject to change.
“I think it's going to be a great event,” Sgt. Christian Cruz said. “We've put a lot of good ideas on the table, and I think it's going to draw a lot of people to the city and bring out a lot of families. The movie night will be on the ball field, and we're hopefully gonna have some hay bales out there people can lean against.”
There's also talk of including local vendors to sell food and crafts, pumpkin decorating, a dunking booth, a petting zoo, and more. Updates about the event, as well as updates about Aragon in general, can be found by visiting http://www.cityofaragon.com/.