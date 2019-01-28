The Aragon City Council will have to meet another day as predictions continue to develop from the National Weather Service about the threat of winter weather.
City officials this morning announced that a planned special session for Tuesday at 7 p.m. will be cancelled for the time being, and another date chosen for the meeting on Aragon's finances.
Items that were up for discussion and potential vote included the finances, a discussion with the city's financial consultant Rick Hartley, a potential discussion of asset sales, the creation of a promised emergency fund and limitations on how it can be used, and additionally of the city's use of Waste Industries to undertake trash collection services.
They also planned to have a discussion of the city's vacation policy, and time was also set aside for comments from the council and mayor.
Plans are to reschedule the meeting as soon as possible, but no specific date and time had yet been agreed upon.