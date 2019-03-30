The Aragon Council is looking to stay ahead of trouble with a new 48-hour informing policy.
While not originally on the agenda, council member Judd Fee suggested the city clerk should inform the group of any drastic changes or events related to the city within two days.
Since the council members meet monthly and typically work outside of city hall, the group's policy discussion is often based on issues brought to their attention in weeks prior.
Now, if someone were to quit or an important piece of property were to be destroyed as examples, the 48-hour policy would ensure the council members could plan resolutions much quicker.
“I want everybody to consider making a motion where we're (the council) notified 48 hours after something drastic happens up here,” Fee said. “Like wrecked police cars, like no insurance on those police cars.”
The council also looked ahead to the Aragon BBQ and approved East Coast Pyrotechnics as the fireworks vendor once again. As Mayor Garry Baldwin put it, the city has been buying from the company for so long that they didn't consider soliciting bids from other companies.
At $3,937.50, the bill is higher than in previous years, but with the event coming up in the summer, the council felt there was no time to gather rates from other suppliers.
East Coast Pyrotechnics isn't the only company the city filed a contract with during their March meeting. Georgia Realtors was officially approved to sell a slice of city property on Rome Highway. The lot's initial price is listed for $9,000, but 10 percent is pledged to the broker fee upon closing and 4.5 percent is pledged to any cooperating broker.
Georgia Realtors will be in charge of the sale until March 3, 2020, and at $9,000, the combined broker fee would be $1,305 plus any additional costs for the service. The price may fluctuate over the year, but the city is set to earn at least $7,695 from the sale.