The Aragon City Council is set to meet this weekend for a called retreat meeting that will give the group a chance to get to know one another and set future priorities.
Mayor Garry Baldwin said the retreat will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at city hall and is set to cover a number of topics, chief among them a chance for "everyone to get to know one another."
"We've not really had a chance to sit down and figure out what we should be doing in the future, and taking a cue from Polk County I felt we should have a retreat to talk," Baldwin said.
He added the agenda includes a chance for discussion as well over what the priorities should be for an update to the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax that might becoming in the near future, and what their wish list of what the council might like to see achieved through SPLOST spending priorities.
The April 7 agenda will also give council members a chance to share their personal vision for the city, a first round of input to be given on the coming fiscal year budget, status of current SPLOST spending and an update to the personnel policy.
What might be most important of all for Baldwin and the council is ways the city can promote itself, seek growth, and answer an important question. What would a property owner view as a reason to be part of the city? And additionally, what are the selling points for paying city taxes?
It is a question one neighborhood has sought to answer in the past when they submitted a request to leave the city's borders and rejoin the unincorporated county.
A past group of council members denied the request to move forward, citing at the time that if the Frettiesburg neighborhood were allowed to go, many more would seek to leave.
Yet it left the question unanswered at the time, and one that still needs to be given a clear response.
Anyone wanting to hear those thoughts and more during the retreat can take part at city hall in the open work session. It will not be held as a formal meeting, so no decisions will be made.
It will give city officials the chance to craft a forward vision, and work toward goals over the coming years through 2026.