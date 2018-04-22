Aragon’s city council will be meeting later than usual due to inside issues.
Originally scheduled for April 19, the group arrived for their usual pre-meeting work session before rescheduling for April 30 at 6 p.m. The official meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Meetings must be held every month, and April 30 was selected since sufficient notice is required when scheduling a meeting. Beginning in May, citizens can expect them to return to their usual schedule of meeting on the third Thursday of each month.
Held at city hall, those interested in observing will witness the council members discuss and vote on numerous items, but one of the biggest is the town’s updated animal control ordinance. Aragon is seeking to outlaw the permanent tying, fastening, or otherwise tethering of animals, but the group pulled back slightly to allow the use of runners with swivels on both ends. The meeting will be the update’s second reading.
Another prominent issue the council plans to tackle takes form in raises. Having not been updated for modern inflation, the council’s pay was deemed inadequate and the change’s second reading will also be held during the meeting.
Other various business items of interest include repealing and replacing 2010’s personnel policy, approving the resolution to re-certify with GMA as a ‘City of Ethics,’ approving Allison Taulbee as a new full-time police officer, and approving the purchase of a chipper truck and body.