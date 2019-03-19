Aragon is looking to tackle everything from the purchase of police equipment to the hiring of a new employee during their Thursday, March 21 meeting, and those interested in spectating can visit city hall beginning at 6 p.m. for their work session and 7 p.m. for the official meeting.
If the purchases are approved, the Aragon Police Department is looking at both new rifles and outer vest carriers. The council regularly approves new equipment for the officers as needed, but the merchant, type, and quantity is often up for debate. Much of that will also largely depend upon how much money is available in the general fund for purchases.
There might be fewer potholes on Aragon roads if the Public Works Department gets an extra pair of hands in the form of Stoney Smith. The council will decide if the worker is fit for a full-time position within the department during the meeting, and if agreed on, it shouldn’t be long until Smith is allowed to start.
Other matters being brought to the table include discussion on whether the city will enter a contract with Georgia Realtors for the sale of property on Rome Highway and formal approval for the fireworks needed at the Aragon BBQ coming up this summer.
Those who miss the meeting can attend future gatherings on the second Thursday of each month at city hall beginning at 7 p.m. Work sessions always begin an hour prior in the same location.