The City of Aragon is one step closer to keeping their municipal complex safe thanks to city council members agreeing to upgrade their security system.
Most notably, new security cameras will be installed in the park and the town shop by company Secure Source.
The four cameras will total $1,747, but the group plans to fund the upgrade with the special assets account. With the business having installed 13 cameras at city hall just last year, Secure Source has been Aragon’s go-to for all things security cameras.
“This system runs with the one they’ve (Secure Source) already installed,” Public Works Superintendent Daniel Johnson said. “It’s the exact same thing. It’s just a smaller system.”
The increased security was inspired by recurring graffiti and other vandalism, so the city is hoping to deter and catch any bad actors. Cameras can store up to a week’s worth of footage, and workers have access to the footage at any time.
An additional item related to city hall hopes to keep the bugs from becoming a bigger problem. Aragon officially named Culver Exterminating their new pest controllers during the May 17 meeting. Primarily hoping to rid and prevent termites, the council agreed to spend $3,875 to liquid treat city hall, the community center, the Jake Belt Recreation Center, the historical society, the Tom Pittman Field Buildings, and the city barn.
“Culvers does a lot around here already,” Johnson said. “No one has anything bad to say about them. Matter of fact, they say the service was stellar. They give them top priority- they’re out there as soon as they have an issue.”
Renewing their annual contract will cost the council $475, and getting monthly treatments will cost $145. The council agreed to pay for Culver out of general funds.
“What you’re looking at on the termite- that’s every building listed here,” Johnson said. “We’re gonna have a 10-year warranty for termites on every building. Now, that’s renewable. We have to pay the $3,875 upfront cost, then we’ll be charged $475 a year for renewal of the warranty to cover ever building that’s listed. “
The council also agreed to re-enlist Boatner’s Tree Service to remove more dead limbs from the city for $3,300 out of special assets.
The business has removed countless limbs from the city before, but wary of accidents, the group hopes to remove any newly loosened or aged trees.
Also, Ralph Davenport and Arnold Wheeler were introduced as new members of the planning committee, and the group adjourned.