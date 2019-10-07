The City of Aragon playing host tonight the four candidates who are contesting two seats on the council for the 2019 municipal elections coming in November.
An opportunity is coming up at 7 p.m. at City Hall to hear from incumbent Judd Fee, Mike Long Jr., Gary Shindelbower and Buddy Tanner.
The community is invited to come and take part in the event in the city’s courtroom and council meeting room, and the forum will give citizens the opportunity to submit written questions to candidates during the event.
Anyone interested in more information can contact City Hall at 770-684-6563.
The four candidates are vying for two seats on the council, one being left open this coming year by council member Debbie Pittman, who is the sole candidate to take over for Mayor Garry Baldwin at the end of the year.
Fee is seeking a new term in his at-large seat. The other three candidates are vying for either seat.
Check back throughout the month for more on candidates for office in coming editions of the Standard Journal.