Aragon is looking to tackle everything from new appointments to ordinance readings during their upcoming Thursday, January 17 meeting.
Not only will the group join the other local municipalities in selecting a new Mayor Pro-Tem, but the inmate housing agreement, the AirMed Renewal, and additions to the city’s police force will be reviewed during the meeting.
Items of particular interest to citizens may include the false alarm ordinance’s second reading and potential adoption.
The document, which saw its first reading during the group's December 13 meeting, highlights penalties and rules for those who repeatedly call police or first responders without a valid reason.
The move is designed to make alarm owners assume responsibility for the maintenance and mechanical reliability of their alarm systems, and a set of penalties comes for those who fail to comply and cause false alarms multiple times.
The second reading would be the final needed before official adoption, but if council members find error or fault with any of the wording or ideas presented in the document, further amendments and readings are possible.
A resolution to adopt the Joint Comprehensive Plan, the first step in efforts to try and improve internet connections to all corners of Polk County, is also up for discussion and vote. Outside of Aragon, the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission recently held a public hearing at the Polk County Commission’s January work session to discuss minor changes to the already existing plan and highlighted amendments that put the county into the position to take the steps towards involvement in state plans for broadband expansion. (See this week’s story from the meeting.)
Those who miss the meeting can attend future gatherings on the second Thursday of each month at city hall beginning at 7 p.m.
Work sessions begin an hour prior in the same location.