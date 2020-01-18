The Aragon City Council kept their first meeting of 2020 brief after holding a more ceremonial swearing in for Mayor Debbie Pittman and council members Judd Fee and Buddy Tanner.
Municipal Court Judge Terry Wheeler held the swearing in ahead of the city’s January 16 meeting after a brief session was called to start the year to bring on Pittman, Fee and Tanner and allow city business under a new administration to begin.
The trio brought family and friends to the occasion to celebrate, and then got to quick work on their agenda for the night which included another official appointment to wrap up the session.
The full slate of council members unanimously approved Interim Chief Michael Evans to a full-time position. It was an item they added to the agenda as the meeting began due to a deadline to either extend his position in the interim, or make it official before the next council meeting in February.
Council members had no issue with giving the job to Evans on a permanent basis during discussions in their work session. He was officially sworn in as the full time Chief of the Aragon Police Department as the regular meeting was coming to a quick conclusion on Jan. 16.
Evans also requested and got approval by the council to allow for officers in the department to grow beards on the force. They’ll have to keep them trimmed and can’t grow them longer than a quarter of an inch.
He explained to the council during the work session ahead of their vote that he wanted to utilize the change in department policy on facial hair as a recruiting tool for bringing in new officers on the force.
That likely will be a tool to be used in years to come as finances will continue to keep the city tightening their belts for months to come. Mayor Debbie Pittman informed council members that funds were low in both bank accounts as the administration of former Mayor Garry Baldwin came to a close, despite a $96,000 check having come to the city in October 2019.
She explained most of the funds were used up despite warnings from the city’s finance consultant Rick Hartley to Baldwin not to make any purchases unless they were absolutely needed.
In January, she said the only money so far spent other than what is required for bills and payroll is on cleaning supplies for city hall and a new battery for a police cruiser.
“My plan is for the next six months, unless it is an emergency, we’re not going to spend anything,” she said. “I would like to see the Emergency Fund get up to $50,000 or $75,000. So we’re going to watch every penny we spend... This year, it is going to be a team effort. It is not like it is going to be before.”
The council decided after discussions in the work session to also gather again for a second work session on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. to bring in Rick Hartley to go over finances as a group when he returns to the office to go over what’s happening with the FY 2020 budget and places that can be cut going into 2021.
Council members will be meeting at city hall to go over the financials.