The Aragon BBQ turns 44 this year, but the event isn't slowing down one bit.
The annual celebration of the city is coming up on June 22 and June 23, with the two-day celebration offering citizens all kinds of family fun at Pittman field.
Aragon’s softball tournament during the event starts on Friday, June 22 following the close of business for the city, and will continue on until 10 p.m.
Saturday will provide a full day of activities, food and more during the free event.
A lot more than just barbecue is being served, and attendees can expect items such as fried cheesecake, mozzarella sticks, cotton candy, popcorn, funnel cakes, corn dogs, and much more will be served during the weekend.
Fireworks are set to go off as soon as it gets dark in Aragon around the time the BBQ will close up at 10 p.m.
Registered vendors and businesses for the BBQ include Boy's and Girl's Boutique, Rustic Home Decor, Infant Shoes, Dixie Outfitters, the Slate City Shriners BBQ, the Aragon Historical Society, and much more.
With Jeff Boatner providing tunes for the BBQ, locals can enjoy various activities such as a petting zoo, the pickup duck game, bounce houses, sports, and much more.