Whether a barbecue lover, a softball fan, or a shopper, the 44th Aragon BBQ had something for everyone at Pittman Park over the weekend.
Live music filled Tom Pittman field as dozens of attendees shopped from vendors, visited the petting zoo, or participated in various other activities before fire works ended the June 23 event.
The Slate City Shriners were cooking barbecue all day long, but there were plenty of other options for hungry locals.
The local food booths were selling favorites such as cotton candy, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried cheesecake, and popcorn. Those who still had leftover money after they chowed down had time and opportunity to wander through tents for crafts vendors and other general goods.
Children seemed almost drawn to the petting zoo that sported baby chicks and lambs, and the horse rides proved to be popular, too. Youth that weren't petting their favorite animals were likely burning energy on the bounce house, and many kids could be seen playing their own softball games to the side.
Whatever locals were doing, it was to the sound of live music. A performance of 'Amazing Grace' kicked off the show, and popular southern rock and country tunes were played throughout the barbecue.
While there were more vendors and activities this year, the event was largely similar to previous years.
Mayor Garry Baldwin said the city likes to keep it like it has always been at Pittman Park in years past.
“It's tradition,” Baldwin said. “We haven't changed a thing. We've got a few more vendors this year. Hopefully (there will be) more entertainment (this year,) but as far as any big changes, no.”
Not every event or celebration reaches 44 consecutive years, but the Aragon BBQ is still thriving. Even with gray skies looming overhead, dozens of locals showed up and took part in the festivities. Baldwin explained what keeps the event going year after year.
“It's the citizen’s commitment to it,” Baldwin said. “It's a long standing event. It was started by some people that are no longer with us, and they left a legacy for us. People enjoy it. It used to be a fundraiser for the fire department, but now its just a community event. We don't even try to make money off of it- we just hope we break even. Most of the people that started it aren't here anymore, so we just carry on the tradition.”
Citizen involvement is a crucial part of keeping an event alive and well, but the city's council members also helped it grow. Various officials helped run the pickup duck game, helped locals sign up for raffles, and sold clothing which paid homage to the late Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne.