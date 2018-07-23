Allison Taulbee seeks to work on drug problem, better relations with community; applications for job being taken through July 30
The second new chief of the Aragon Police Department – even if the position is only temporary until the job is officially filled – took over at the beginning of last week.
Taulbee was a Sergeant in the Aragon Police Department in recent months, having been sworn in as a full-time officer with the department after joining the force last year.
She said in an interview last week that the change was abrupt, but “it’s a challenge I won’t back down from or certainly handle.”
Taulbee began her law enforcement career in the late 1990s in DeKalb County, and worked for the City of Brazleton as well as Forsyth County before joining the Rome Police Department more than a decade ago.
She served there until 2012, when she told the council that she resigned in lieu of termination.
From there, Taulbee went to work for the United States Postal Service, and worked in Rockmart, Blue Ridge and Gordon County. During her service with the Postal Service, she became supervisor in the Rockmart Post Office and the “OIC in charge of the Silver Creek post office.”
Taulbee said she also went back and got a degree in criminal justice during her time out of the uniform.
Even though her position is just temporary, she has a lot of ideas for how to handle crime in the city.
For one, she wants to establish a register of businesses within the city limits to ensure the police department has up-to-date emergency contact information for when officers encounter a problem. Taulbee said she also wants to reach out to residents new and old, getting herself and the two officers remaining in the department out of their cars and onto the sidewalks and interacting with local residents as much as possible.
“I want to get Aragon to where we have a good relationship with the citizens, and they can come here (to the department) and ask us anything they want to ask,” she said.
She also wants to establish additional events where officers and residents can come together to help build trust and see their presence as not just a officer in uniform pulling them over for a driving infraction.
Taulbee did say that several recent traffic stops have yielded drug arrests, and that seizures coming from those have a dual impact: eventually helping the police department’s budget, and also sending a message that drugs won’t be tolerated in Aragon.
Her position as interim chief is coming with a challenge: how to deal with a manpower shortage. When she was questioned by the city council Thursday during a contentious meeting, Taulbee did say that she is currently working 18-hour days to ensure that someone is available to help provide police protection in the community.
Taulbee is the third chief – interim or otherwise – to serve as the head of the Aragon Police Department this year. She took over for Brad Loyd, who replaced a demoted Marc Riley back in February.
The job listing for the full time’s chief position was posted on the city’s Facebook page late last week, and provides a full list of requirements. Applications are being taken at city hall through July 30.
An additional job offering for a patrol officer is also up through July 30 as well.