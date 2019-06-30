The youth at Antioch Baptist went “down on the farm” for Vacation Bible School 2019 in mid-June.
The annual event saw dozens of local youth take part in activities including a kickoff event with the Cook Family Farm Petting Zoo at the church, as well as events throughout the week that included singing, recreation, food and lots of crafts according to an email from the church in recent days.
“They made rocking chickens, snow globes with animals or jewels inside, a sun catcher heart to remind them that Jesus wants to live in their heart the older children made flower pot cows,” the email said.
Pastor Jonathan Blackmon and Becky Waits taught each night about the life of Joseph after his brothers sold him into slavery, focusing on the book of Joshua 1:9 that reads “Have
I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
The church invites all who seek love and acceptance no matter their past or present circumstances to join in worship at 3923 Antioch Road, Cedartown on Sunday mornings. Visit www.facebook.com/antiochcedartown/ to find out more about what the church has to offer.