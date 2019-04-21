Polk County’s Antioch Baptist Church continues its 175 year legacy as one of the oldest, longest-running churches in the county.
A historical reenactment, story sharing, and a cake were just a few of the ways the attendees came together to honor the history of the building and the people who have worshiped there throughout the years.
Including the reenactment, the history was detailed through a slideshow of photos and relics dating back to the church’s creation in 1843. Additional items, photos, and registrars were put on display for attendees viewing pleasure, and with all said and done, it would have been difficult to leave the April 13 celebration without having learned something.
Guests were also given the opportunity to share stories, and many took to the mic armed with anecdotes about growing up in the pews, eating with their families after services, and meeting new friends in the building. The event wasn’t focused solely on the past, and the members could be seen chatting and making new memories together while dining on a celebratory cake.
Betty Jo Dempsey, Antioch Baptist’s longest attending member, was honored during the event and was able to share some details on how the church has changed over the years. While members naturally come and go, the building itself has seen numerous renovations since being created.
At one point, the church didn’t have power, lacked air conditioning, had different seating, and was somewhat structurally different. It’s through the efforts of the attendees and staff that have continuously worked to preserve and better the church that it exists in the state it does today.
“I’ve been here since I can remember,” Dempsey said. “I’ve seen a lot of different additions to the church. The windows have been changed, the foyer has been changed, the fellowship hall has been built, and the air conditioner has been put in and changed from what it used to be. We didn’t have the steeple, it was added later. The pews used to be individual seats — several different things are different now.”
Antioch Baptist has made a lot of progress, but the group doesn’t plan to stop at 175 years. Pastor Jonathan Blackmon mentioned that one of the more prominent changes coming is an updated choir that locals will be free to join.
More events are being held on a regular basis, and those interested in attending the church and becoming a part of its history can visit 3923 Antioch Rd, Cedartown on Sunday for a 10 a.m. Bible study and worships at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
On Wednesdays, the church hosts a 6 p.m. supper and a 7 p.m. worship. More information on the church and congregation can be found at https://www.antiochcedartown.com/.