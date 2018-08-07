The congregation at Antioch Baptist Church has a new leader in place as they recently welcomed a local pastor and his family to be a shepherd for the flock.
Jonathan Blackmon, the Chief Deputy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Of-fice and also a minister in the area, will serve as Antioch’s new pastor and was introduced in past weeks.
Blackmon was joined by his wife Kellie and their children Evie and Brodie at the church for the late July presentation.
With past experience in law enforcement and ministry, the lifelong resident of Cedartown plans to continue spreading the gospel and invites all to join in services at Antioch, located at 3923 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
He previously served for the past 20 years as a student pastor at several churches in the area.
Services are held Sundays at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening fellowship begins at 6 p.m. with a meal.
“If you’re searching for a church, Pastor JB invites you to visit,” a re-lease from the church stated.
Those interested in more information about Antioch Baptist can visit their website at antiochcedartown.com.