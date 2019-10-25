There's only a few weeks to go before a Thanksgiving feast returns to Rockmart ahead of the annual holiday, and the Stocks family are getting ready to continue their tradition of feeding those in need a good meal.
The Stocks Family will once again gather at the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide a free meal to the community and additional support for people in need.
Floreace Stocks, who heads up the event annually with help from friends and family, said it is always their goal to make sure that no one in the community goes without getting to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. This is the 11th year they have been setup at the Nathan Dean (Rockmart) Community Center, located at 604 Goodyear Ave.
Donations make up a good portion of how they provide the feast annually, though they do the hard work of rolling up their sleeves and preparing the turkey and fixings for a lot of hungry mouths.
Stocks is asking those who are able to help to call her 678-719-1981.
This year's annual meal will also have t-shirts available for $12 each, and Stocks can also be contacted above about purchases ahead of Nov. 16.
Live entertainment throughout the midday event from Inspirational Voices, Men’s Passing Through, Marvin Williams, Sharon Whatley, Apostle Trixie Morgan, and more.
Those in need will also be able to take home food baskets, clothes, coats and blankets. Toys for children in attendance will also be given out during the meal. God’s Loving Angels will be assisting with the annual event.