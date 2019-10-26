People who want to make a difference and help keep Polk County’s youth on the right track are being sought out to help with the annual Polk Family Connection’s Teen Maze at Camp Antioch in the coming weeks.
Polk Family Connection Executive Director Rhonda Heuer said volunteers are needed to help with the 7th annual event that provides ninth graders from the Polk School District with stark reminders of the cost one pays for abusing drugs, alcohol and more.
Additionally, the annual Teen Maze will be adding new information about the dangers of vaping, of texting and driving and much ore for the upcoming Nov. 13 and 14 event at Camp Antioch.
Heuer said the hope is that students will listen and learn about ways the school district is trying to help struggling youth graduate and go onto better lives, through programs like Graduate Polk and the Polk County College and Career Academy.
“We want to be able to highlight all the great things that are happening to help students within the Polk School District,”
she said.
Along with the two-day Teen Maze, this year parents and the community at large has a chance to take part as well with a special VIP night on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The preview is open to the public and parents of those ninth graders are encouraged to attend.
“We also ask parents to get the permission forms filled out and returned quickly,” Heuer said.
This year’s Teen Maze is being sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center, Century Bank and the Cedartown Optimist Club.
Those wanting more information about how they can help can contact her by email at rhonda@polkcouncil.com.