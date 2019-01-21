The Polk County Christian Coalition is hosting its 20th anniversary Sanctity of Life March and Memorial in downtown Cedartown this Saturday, January 26.
The silent march will begin at 11:45 a.m. staged from the parking lot adjacent to Polk County Farm Bureau.
At noon, there will be ceremonies including prayers, a report from our crisis pregnancy center, testimonials and a youth-led dramatic presentation. This will be held in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2.
The event will be held regardless of inclement weather.
Approval for use of public grounds has been secured from the Polk County Board of Commissioners. The required public assembly permit has been secured from the Cedartown Police Department.
The event will be conducted in an orderly manner respectful of all persons and property.
Churches are encouraged to participate, especially youth. Organizers are asking that young girls bring their favorite baby doll to carry and hold during the march.
Pro-life signs may also be carried along the march route.
This event became an annual observance in downtown Cedartown as a result of the efforts of three primary organizers: Larry Tolbert, Lee Mann and Twila Rariden. It is meant to highlight the value of all human life and the need to protect the innocent unborn.
A Facebook event page has been created for breaking updates.
Please contact Larry Tolbert at 770-748-0396 for further information.