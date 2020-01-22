American Legion posts 524 and 545 in Cedartown and Rockmart, along with former Bulldog and now Cleveland Brown running back Nick Chubb were the honorees for the 2020 MLK Commission celebration held at the Performing Arts Center on Jan. 20.
The annual event capped several events held over the past weekend in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It additionally offered opportunity for the Commission to bring in an area educator who broke barriers of her own at Berry College.
Dr. Beverly Smith was one of the first black graduates from the Rome-based college, and went on to a prestigious career in education that brought her back to the area later in life.
She called on people to continue to march forward and keep King's legacy alive to push for color-blind justice.
"Any civil rights bill we get, It's not just for black people, it's for all the American people," Smith said.
She also told the crowd assembled for the evening event that if they wanted to continue Dr. King's legacy and march forward to greater inclusion in society for all, the country must avoid a trio of evils that previously ailed the United States and is in danger of doing so again. She said racism, poverty and war must be eradicated completely before the nation and the world can move forward.
"We're teetering right now with others in the use of these evils," Smith said. "We can change our brains in positive ways, we can live the dream that Dr. King had."
To get there, Smith said people must live and be judged by their good character, reputation and ethical behavior. She added that "we all need to work together for the unity of the nation."
The two groups honored: American Legion Posts 524 and 545, along with Chubb, all exemplified that spirit. The two posts were honored for their decades of community service to many groups, and Chubb more specifically for his work with youth in Cedartown and Polk County and the generosity he's shown since he began playing with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.