Celebrations of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King are an annual tradition in Polk County that continues in the weeks to come in Cedartown with a pair of events during the weekend holiday.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast organized by the Community Relations Committee in Cedartown is coming up on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Ledbetter Hall at Cedar Lake Christian Center is once again hosting the annual breakfast and guest speaker, Dr. April Welch.
Welch, a longtime Polk County resident, volunteer, former board chair for the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Polk County, she is now Dean of Students at West Georgia Technical College in Waco. Welch remains a prominent advocate for Polk County and remains connected to family in the area as well.
Saturday morning’s breakfast program will also feature the Pleasant Grove Drama Club and soloist Cassandra Grant.
Tickets for the breakfast are $10 each and on sale now through organizers Jennifer Hudson at 706-346-5494, Pastor DC at 678-471-6420, Lynda Kelley Dave at 770-375-0144, Forrest McCombs Sr. at 770-546-9199 or Minister Donnarae Bradley at 706-238-2457.
The annual celebration of Dr. King is also coming up following the breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Cedartown Auditorium. The speaker will be Dr. Beverly Smith, a retired educator. The evening also features a performance by Tamaka Ware.
Alongside the breakfast and celebrations, marchers will be taking to Main Street in downtown Cedartown on Jan. 20 starting at 1:30 p.m. Walkers take off from Marietta Street and continue down to Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2. for a culminating celebration. Hot chili and refreshments follow at Turner Street Park.
Mt. Olivet Baptist Missionary Church of Yorkville, is sponsoring a Dr. Martin Luther King Charitable Gala to support local charities on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Paulding County Senior Citizens Ballroom, located 54 Industrial Parkway North, Dallas. The upcoming gala is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The charities are the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Paulding County Helping Hands.
The gala will start with a social hour at 5:30, followed by entertainment at 6:00 p.m. with Lady Q, a Christian comedian, and music by Just 3 and Samuel Davis.
The speaker for the evening is former Paulding County Board of Education member Sammy McClure Sr. The evening will culminate with dinner and presentations to the charities for their continued community advocacy and enrichments in Paulding County.
Ticket are $40 per person and can be purchased on line at Eventbrite.com and search by the gala name.