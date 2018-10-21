Cedartown’s annual Fall Festival saw another successful year, and despite temperatures more suited for the summer, locals gathered to celebrate October and all of the season’s delights with the Shriners Parade, a dog contest, a fashion show, vendors, and much more.
Main Street was packed as early as 9 a.m., but the 10 a.m. parade once again proved to be a big attraction for citizens who lined the sidewalks and watched as the Yaarab Shriners zipped through the street in miniature cars, performed tricks, and greeted locals.
“We come every year, but getting up to catch the parade is slowly becoming something of a family tradition,” attendee Melissa Maynard said. “The Shriners kinda help us kick start our day.”
The group has solid attendance in both Polk County events and parades across the United States, and while a good time remains a priority for the Shriners, philanthropy remains their main mission. More information about the Shriners Hospital for Children and their charitable acts can be found at http://www.yaarabshrine.net/.
The Oct. 6 festival had something for the entire family- including those who walk on four legs.
The county’s largest, talented, and beloved canines took home awards and accolades during the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society hosted dog show.
A large yet friendly dog, contestant Truman ultimately received the most applause and was given the crowd favorite award.
Returning favorite Sugar, also known as the Nick Chubb Dog, earned the best costume award for portraying the Cedartown raised football star, and Harley Joe’s ability to speak on command earned the judge’s favor during the best trick segment.
Prizes came in the form of gift bags, toys, and treats sure to please the animals.
Festival-goers were also given the chance to show off thanks to F.H.F Hair Design hosting several fashion shows throughout the day. The salon presented various hair and make-up transformations, and fashion was provided by The Brave Sparrow and Nicki’s Dress up Boutique.
The makeovers were largely based on adjusting to the new season, with warmer fall attire and lighter hair colors designed to meet October and November needs. There were no official winners or awards, but various different styles and looks were presented. Those interested in visiting the stores on their own can visit https://www.fhfdesign.com/ for more information.
Regardless of how they spent the day, vendors ensured festival goers spent their time with full stomachs. Barbecue, lemonade, grilled meats, coffee, and much more could be found lining the streets, and many restaurants were open for business.
Groups such as the Our House Thrift Store and The Polk Special Olympics team could be found selling items and raising money, and face paintings, décor, and crafts were available for those looking for mementos.