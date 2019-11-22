For locals, Christmas means much more than just decorating trees and gift-giving – it also means a chance to see the Rockmart Community Chorus perform holiday tunes in the comfort of the Rockmart Theatre.
The Community Chorus is presenting “Christmas Gloria” on Saturday, December 7 beginning at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at 2 p.m. A slew of holiday songs have been prepared, so locals eager to kick start the holiday season are urged to stop by.
Admission is $6, and tickets can be purchased from the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, the city, directly from Rockmart Community Chorus members, or at the door.
The Arts Center is open on Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., and city hall is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
The Christmas concert is held annually, with previous themes including “O Holy Night” and “The Sound of Christmas.”
Those who miss the concert can still look forward to other performances by the group throughout the year, and those interested in being on the stage instead of the audience can find information about joining by contacting Director Debbie Miller at 404-219-9572.
More information about the chorus, the concert, and other RCAC events can be found by visiting https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/144/Rockmart-Community-Chorus or the Rockmart Theatre Facebook page.