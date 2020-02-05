A pair of fun evenings was had by all at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center for the winter musical event of the season.
"Annie Jr." came to the stage for three performances on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 that featured local youth in the cast in the first of several events planned for the 2020 season.
Roland Chandler headed up the cast as director for the two-day show.
Based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip, “Annie” is a worldwide sensation that won seven Tony awards including Best Musical. This adaptation based on the musical by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.”
Annie’s story is set in a 1930’s orphanage in New York City, where she is growing up determined to find the parents who abandoned her as a baby but through guile and luck is able to thwart the likes of the orphanage’s head Miss Hannigan and steal the heart of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.